Four arrested on drug charges after Laurel County traffic stop

Four people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office says deputies stopped an SUV on Sally's Branch Road, about three miles east of London, Saturday night for an equipment violation.

The sheriff's office says the deputies could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, so a K-9 was brought in for a search.

We're told deputies found marijuana and a large sum of cash.

All four people were arrested: 37-year-old Jason Frazier, of East Bernstadt, 34-year-old Antonio S. Harlin, of Columbus, Ohio, 30-year-old India C. Hawk, of Columbus, Ohio, and 19-year-old Patience V. Robinson, of East Bernstadt.

The sheriff's office says a large amount of meth was also found on the four of them as they were being booked into jail.

All four suspects are facing various drug-related charges including trafficking in a controlled substance.