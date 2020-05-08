Four charged after Madison Southern HS student receives racist messages

Two adults and two juveniles have been charged in connection to the racist harassment of a Madison County Southern High School student.

Macie Hill reported that she underwent a barrage of racist insults from other students in a social media group.

She took screenshots of the conversations and posted them to her social media accounts where they quickly went viral.

The four charged have been cited to court, but not arrested at this time.

The names and ages of those charged have not been released.

