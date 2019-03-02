Four face criminal abuse charges in Elliott County

Four people have been arrested in Elliott County in a Kentucky State Police investigated a juvenile female that showed up at a man’s house Friday morning.

Troopers say they received a call from the man around 7:15 a.m. Police say they were able to determine that the girl had been held at a remote location on Lytten Fork Road, and had left that location in the middle of the night.

Troopers, along with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Elliott County Sheriff’s Department went to the home, where they found another juvenile sibling, as well as an adult sibling.

Four people were arrested at the home, and were charged with the following:

48-year-old Ronald Stinespring was charged with criminal abuse, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, menacing, illegal taking or possessing of deer/wild turkey.

Devon Stinespring was charged with obstructing a governmental operation, menacing, resisting arrest and complicity to commit criminal abuse.

Desirae Stinespring was charged with complicity to commit criminal abuse.

Ty Stinespring was charged with complicity to commit criminal abuse.

All four were taken to the Rowan County Detention Center

