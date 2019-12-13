Four families will feel the warmth from 2019’s Gift of Heat

As the winter months loom ahead, Fayette Heating & Air is giving the Gift of Heat to those in need - and it's coming just in time for the holidays.

Each year, Fayette Heating & Air asks the community to submit nominations for families or individuals who are in need of heat for the winter.

Now going into its 13th year, Fayette Heating & Air just announced this year's finalists this morning at an event emceed by WKYT’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Much to the surprise of everyone, owner Bret Melrose, announced all four families were winners this year.

"I've been six years without heat,” says Tony Yoder, one of this year’s recipients. “Since I've moved here from Atlantic City to Wilmore I have had heat, just space heaters. So this will be a first and I'm really excited because every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday I have a three-year-old grandson that comes over and I'd like him to be warm when he's playing at ‘pop-pops’ house, so he's going to be excited too."

With the winners announced Friday morning, crews expect to install the new HVAC systems next week, just in time for Christmas.

In all, Fayette Heating & Air had a total of 350 nominations for this year's Gift of Heat.

