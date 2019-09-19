Four finalists unveiled for Lexington sculpture to 'break the bronze ceiling'

Lexington is one step closer to breaking the bronze ceiling, as artists unveiled their proposals Thursday for a monument to celebrate the history and contributions of women in the city and region.

Last year city leaders launched an effort to put up the city's first public statue of a woman downtown. Now the public has gotten a first look at what the sculpture could look like.

"I'm thrilled," said Jennifer Mossotti, a Lexington council member and chair of the Breaking the Bronze Ceiling campaign. "I mean there's just such a difference in each different model. We've got some that are traditional, some that are a little more abstract. I'm just so overwhelmed and pleased with what they've come forward with."

The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling campaign hosted a sneak peek event Thursday evening at ArtsPlace in Lexington. On display were four maquettes, or models, from the four artists whose proposals have been selected as finalists.

Here's a look at the four maquettes for a proposed sculpture to "break the bronze ceiling." The one selected will be Lexington's first public monument honoring women. @BronzeCeiling is letting folks get a sneak peek tonight. Artists will present their proposals tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/q0BRzelyzt — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) September 19, 2019

The monument will eventually be placed on the plaza outside the Lexington Financial Center downtown. The goal is to have it in place in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which guaranteed for women the right to vote.

"Women had a part in history. And we certainly had a big part in history," Mossotti said. "We want to be equal, we want to be part of history, and we think now is the time to make sure that happens."

The final four artists will present their respective proposals later this week in front of a special panel in Lexington. Organizers plan to announce the winning proposal "in the very near future."

The four finalist artists are Vinnie Bagwell, Jane DeDecker, Cliff Garten and Barbara Grygrutis. The artists were chosen from 127 submissions replying to a national request the campaign issued earlier this summer.

So far the campaign is more than halfway to its goal of trying to raise $500,000 to help pay for the sculpture. You can donate here.

