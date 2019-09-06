4 indicted in 2017 kidnappings, deaths of 2 Lexington men

A federal grand jury has charged four men for their roles in the deaths of two Lexington men in 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky has announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, Jose Felix Tlatenchi and Tomas Tlatenchi were indicted Thursday on charges related to the kidnappings and deaths of Jose Olascoaga and Marco Antonio Tunai Ortiz.

All four suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping that resulted in death and one count of interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

The federal indictment states the crimes happened in Sept. 2017 at a business on Blue Sky Parkway. The victims' bodies were found in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta days after they were killed.

Barraza and Zepeda are accused of purchasing gloves at a gas station on the same day they demanded money or property from Olascoaga that he allegedly owed them from drug trafficking. The two would then kill Olascoaga by striking him in the head with a sharp object. The indictment said Ortiz was assaulted and killed, but it didn't state how he was murdered.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court Sept. 10.