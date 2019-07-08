Four inmates escape jail, three still missing

Police are looking for three men after they say four inmates escaped from the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard around 6 p.m. Monday.

They say one of the inmates, John Sexton, was captured in the nearby Walmart parking lot and taken back to jail.

The three other men are still at large:





Steven Ray Smith was in jail on charges of fragrant non-support, trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary.



James E. Reed was in jail on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault.



Kenneth Franklin Spurlock is a state inmate from Floyd County. He was in the jail on charges of promoting contraband, fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence.



If you have any information on where these men might be you should call Hazard Police at (606) 436-2222 or Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069.