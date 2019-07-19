Four juveniles charged after Casey County church damaged, vandalized

Three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing charges, accused of causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage at a community church.

According to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the former Douglas Elementary School Building, now owned by Pine Grove Church, to ensure the building was vacant so it could be shown by real estate agents.

According to the Sheriff’s office, in the past weeks, several windows at the building have been broken, graffiti has been put on the walls, and shelves have been torn down. In all, the damage is estimated to be between $25,000 and $30,000 dollars.

When deputies went to check on the building, they say they saw two people on the roof, who quickly climbed down and entered a back door. When deputies entered the building, they found four juveniles inside. They were taken into custody and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

The juveniles were released to their parents after court-designated workers refused to have them detained.

