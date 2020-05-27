Two women, 14-year-old, 12-year-old killed in Meade County crash

Two women, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old died in a crash in Meade County.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, identified as Synthia Armstrong, 52, of Brandenburg, was going south on US 31W around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a 2003 Cadillac CTS driven by Christina Diaz, 44, of Louisville, according to Kentucky State Police.

Armstrong, Diaz and a 12-year-old girl who was inside the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old boy who was also in the Cadillac was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old boy who was in the Cadillac was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.

A 7-month-old who was in Armstrong’s vehicle was not injured but was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital to be examined.

The names of the juvenile victims have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.