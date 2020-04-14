Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington Tuesday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Monday, the health department only reported one additional case, and officials said that was likely because the testing labs were closed for the holiday weekend.

The city's current total of cases is now to 209 with 7 deaths.

Also, no new deaths were reported Tuesday.

The good news is 67% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 2,048 total cases and 104 total deaths.