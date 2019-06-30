Four years after disappearance, vigil to be held for Crystal Rogers

The family of Crystal Rogers, the Nelson County mother who went missing over the 4th of July weekend in 2015, will be holding a prayer vigil on Monday.

According to sister station WAVE, the service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown.

The vigil is a yearly observance for Rogers’ family.

A Bardstown native and mother of five, Rogers was last seen on July 3rd, 2015. Rogers’ family say they tried calling and texting, but couldn’t reach her. That’s when Rogers’ mother-in-law contacted law enforcement and reported her missing.

Police later found Rogers’ car with a flat tire on the shoulder of Bluegrass Parkway. Her Keys, cellphone, and purse were still inside, but she was nowhere to be found.

Brooks Houck, who was Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a suspect in her disappearance but has never been charged.

In November 2106, Crystal’s father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed while hunting.

Crystal is presumed dead but her family is still searching for answers.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-3211.

