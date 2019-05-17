Four years later, family still seeks answers in son’s disappearance

Friday marks a somber anniversary for one central Kentucky family.

Four years ago, loved ones last saw Michael Gorley of Lincoln County.

Gorley’s mother, Sandra Hasty, believes he was the victim of foul play, and does not believe she will ever see her son alive again.

Hasty says her son was last seen on Knob Lick Road between Junction City and Stanford. She says she last saw him on May 17, 2015, and remembers his last chilling words: “I’ll see you later.”

Hasty believes her son was killed and believes there are people responsible. Kentucky State Police are investigating and she says she has a great deal of confidence the detective will solve the case. No one has been charged. Hasty says there will be an event to honor all those who are missing and murdered in Kentucky on Saturday.

“There’s families that go through this on a daily basis,” says Hasty. “Linda Price missing four years, Crystal Rogers, four years July third. Seems like so many of us are at a four year mark.”

Hasty says there are more than 260 missing and murdered in Kentucky. The public is invited to attend the event honoring those missing, which will be held at the Garden Club on Short Acres road in Junction City.

