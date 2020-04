A fourth COVID-19 related death has been reported in connection with a Jackson County senior living facility.

According to a press release from the health department, the death was a 52-year-old man who was a resident of Jackson Manor.

Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard announced the county now stands at 55 cases with no more confirmed cases on Monday.

Gabbard says 50 of the county's cases are from Jackson Manor; 39 residents and 11 staff.