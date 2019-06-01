Fourth annual ‘Bud Gates Bike Build’ held in Richmond

A lot of smiles this morning in Richmond as kids in Kentucky's foster care system were given brand new bikes at the fourth annual Bud Gates Bike Build.

The Toyota Christian Fellowship Group and volunteers from Toyota Manufacturing teamed with the Toyota South car dealership in Richmond to put the bikes together.

Participants put the bicycles together using an assembly line – just like they use to build cars at the Toyota plant.

In all, they gave about 100 bikes to children with foster families, but organizers say they hope the kids walk out with more than just a new bike.

“Just a sense a joy,” says Darrell Perry, Chair of the Toyota Christian Fellowship. “The smile on these kids' faces as they pick up the bike and be able to see them ride off outside, it's just great."

General Manager at Toyota South, Charlie Johnson, echoes that sentiment. “To be around a bunch of kids and listen to the excitement and the energy is pretty good, as well.”

The bike build is named for the father of Steve Gates, who owns Toyota South and several other car dealerships.

