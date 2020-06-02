Fourth night of Lexington protests remains mostly peaceful

For a fourth night, protests consumed the streets of downtown Lexington.

All four nights were mainly peaceful.

Protestors taking to the streets to denounce police brutality, seek an end to social injustice, and call for justice in the name of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"It really means the world, because it needs to happen," said protester Kiki Bedinger. "It's sad that it needs to happen, but it needs to happen. Voices need to be heard. Obviously people across the country think that some changes need to be made. So, what's the hold-up, ya know? Why are we even having to do this?"

Protestors began at Triangle Park, as they did over the weekend, then marched through downtown carrying signs and in some ways, leaving signs behind.

Protestors encountered police and at one point joined in unison to pray for healing.

"Honestly, like I've seen this too many times in our country," said protester Chris Herman. "I've seen this happen over and over again. And I'm just sick of seeing darkness take over, honestly. This is not a black-white issue, this is not a republic democrat issue, this is a kingdom of heaven vs kingdom of darkness issue."

Police did make an arrest.

19-year-old Kaulbert Wilson was taken into custody. Lexington Police called him one of the more disruptive protestors who had caused issues during the previous protests as well.

"The thing is, a lot of times fear is what makes people do something foolish," said protester Justin Fox. So, we want to be out here in front of the fear rather than actually trying to participate in it."

Wilson is the only person police have arrested during any of the four protests.