Frankfort Boy Scout Troop raising awareness of homelessness

Boy Scout Troop 1 is braving the cold to do more than earn a new merit badge. Members are spending their Friday night camped out in front of First Christian Church.

They also collected donated hats, gloves, coats and canned food for the homeless.

The only thing separating the scouts from the rain was the cardboard boxes and tarps they set up outside.

People don't usually think of Frankfort as having a big homeless population, but troop leaders say this experience will help their scouts understand how these men and women live.

"This is a cold time of year, it's a time of year when the food banks don't have what they need to provide all of the care and support for the people that are less fortunate in this community," troop leader Brad Reid said.

Not only did they sleep outside, the boys had dinner with undeserved men and women at a homeless shelter.

The scouts will spend their entire night outside and will clean up camp at 7 a.m. on Saturday.