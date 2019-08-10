Frankfort PD warn public of gas pump skimmers

Police in Frankfort say they’ve received notice of gas pump skimmers around the city.

In a post on their Facebook page, the police department is offering tips for customers who don’t pay with cash or in the store.

Officers recommend the following:

1. Try and chose a gas pump that is more visible from the store and/or video surveillance cameras.

2. Visually inspect the pump to make sure it has no obvious tamper damage.

3. If possible do not use your pin number, but run your card as a credit card.

4. Regularly check your bank statements, and if you see a charge you did not authorize contact your local banking institution and law enforcement immediately.

Officers are also reminding the public that a reward of up to $1,000 can be received for a tip through Crime Stoppers that leads to the apprehension of suspects of a crime.

Tips can be submitted by calling (502) 875-8648.

