Frankfort Plant Board explains why its water smells and tastes different

Frankfort and other cities in central Kentucky are dealing with a bad odor and taste to their water.

Along the Kentucky River in Frankfort, water levels are very low. At the Frankfort Lock, the water gauge is reading levels that are only in between six and seven feet.

The low levels combined with a warm streak of weather and an excess of nutrients in the river have led to the complaints from many water customers. Some complaint of an earthy or musty smell along with taste concerns.

The Frankfort Plant Board is aware of the changes, and workers have been running continuous tests of the water supply to assure it is still safe to drink. The plant board said it is doing additional treatments to combat the taste and odor in drinking water.

"Anyone out there who uses a Brita filter or a filter on their refrigerator, that's got carbon in it," Frankfort Plant Board Superintendent Julie Roney said. "It's that same type of carbon but on a very large scale. So, we use carbon to help remove those taste and odor compounds."

The problems have extended into Georgetown, which purchases some of its water from Frankfort. The water is still safe to drink, and there is no boil water advisory.