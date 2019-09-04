Frankfort community handling two homicides within three days

The Frankfort community is hoping for a break from the violence after two men were killed within three days.

Frankfort Police say they have been busy investigating and searching for answers in the midst of a violent stretch within the city.

Frankfort Police say they have been busy investigating and searching for answers in the midst of a violent stretch within the city.

On Monday 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. of Cincinnati was shot and killed during a social event at East Frankfort Park. Two others were injured, and police are working leads but still searching for the suspect.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the city encountered another act of violence.

Police responded to a parking garage on St. Clair Street in downtown Frankfort where they found 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback with suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His dog was also shot and died in the garage from its injuries. Brumback would later be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police charged Antonio Bolling, 40, with murder in the case. Bolling is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.

Frankfort Police Captain Dustin Bowman says many of officers are sleep deprived but committed to finding answers in the cases. Bowman says although this has been a rough stretch for the city, he has full faith the good in humanity will shine brighter than the hate.

"When an incident comes up, our goal is to show our actions and take steps to provide, reassure and rebuild that feeling of security for the community,” said Bowman.

