Frankfort community receives help with stress following violent week

After a violent week that included two homicides, the City of Frankfort reached out for help.

Frankfort Police say they have been busy investigating and searching for answers in the midst of a violent stretch within the city.

Mayor William May requested stress help from the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board. The group are experts in helping people cope with stressful situations.

The request comes after the East Frankfort Park shooting on September 2 that claimed the life of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. of Cincinnati. Two others were injured, and police are working leads but still searching for the suspect.

Just after midnight September 4, the city encountered another act of violence.

Police responded to a parking garage on St. Clair Street in downtown Frankfort where they found 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback with suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His dog was also shot and died in the garage from its injuries. Brumback would later be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police charged Antonio Bolling, 40, with murder in the case. Bolling is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.

On Monday experts from the board held a public forum for anyone impacted by the shootings to come in, learn about coping and work with counselors short-term and long-term if needed.

"Research has shown in the immediate aftermath, if we provide the coping skills or remind the individuals of their coping skills, it goes a long way to mitigate the stress reactions that could potentially do harm later on," board member Angela Roberts told WKYT’s Nick Oliver.

The meeting also featured therapy animals for the public to use.

In total, nearly a dozen people came out to learn about relief.

The board encourages anyone still suffering from stress related to the recent shootings to visit their website and contact their professionals for more help.

