Frankfort conference focuses on race relations in Kentucky

Recognizing past lynchings and violence against black people is something Focus on Race Relations in Frankfort tries to do every year.

Participants at the Focus on Race Relations conference in Frankfort listen while socially distancing. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

This year goes beyond that, however, recognizing that these crimes are still happening today.

On Wednesday, leaders in Frankfort are speaking out against the lynching of Governor Beshear in effigy. That was just a few weeks ago outside the Capitol building during a protest aimed at reopening Kentucky.

That’s just the latest of these kinds of violent acts.

126 years ago, in 1894, black Frankfort resident Marshall Boston was accused of murder, but before he ever got his day in court, he was hanged from “The Singing Bridge”.

15 years later another black man, John Maxey, faced the same fate.

Leaders in Frankfort continue to recognize the crimes and welcome the community for an open discussion about race and improving relations between all people.

“Blacks can’t solve this problem by themselves, whites can’t solve this problem by themselves,” says Edward Powe with Focus on Race Relations Frankfort. “Both sides have to come together and agree to find a solution. If we can find ways to send men to the moon, then using all the technology that we have, we can find a way to solve this racial problem that’s been with us for 401 years.”

Governor Beshear attended the conference today, showing support for change amid a time of tension not only here in Kentucky, but throughout the rest of the country.

