Frankfort daycare to reopen soon after fire damages portion of building

Firefighters in Frankfort stopped flames before they spread through an apartment building, with a daycare sitting below. Smoke didn't touch that daycare but water damage caused more than 100 kids to receive care elsewhere, Thursday.

Franklin County EMA told WKYT the fire was reported just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

"The fire alarm started going off," Sheila Craine, director of Southern Preschool and Childcare, said. "It's so quick you don't have time to think about it. You just know what to do and you do it."

There were few people in the daycare at the time. Those there got out safely and WKYT is told everyone on the floors above did, too.

"We were very fortunate, no fire down here at the daycare whatsoever. We just sustained water damage," Craine said.

Late Thursday afternoon the daycare got the 'all-clear' from inspectors and the go-ahead to reopen Friday.

Dozens living in the apartments upstairs were evacuated for the night. Capital City Christian Church, which opened its doors for them, said residents got to go home Thursday afternoon.