Frankfort man arrested after high-speed, multi-county police pursuit

Photo: Hardin County Detention Center
Updated: Wed 4:05 PM, Apr 24, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort man is behind bars following a multi-county police pursuit, according to Kentucky State Police.

Sabian A. Moxley, 21, of Frankfort was arrested on multiple charges.

The pursuit began at around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Horse Cave Police made KSP aware of a man in a Toyota Camry who they thought was involved in thefts at a motel in the area.

Horse Cave Police tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled on I-65 before entering the Bluegrass Parkway.

Troopers used tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle in the eastbound lanes near 8 mm. Police say the pursuit reached speeds of 115 mph.

Moxley had four active warrants out for his arrest in Franklin County.

He's also charged with first-degree fleeing police, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property 10,000 or more and reckless driving.

 
