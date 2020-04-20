Frankfort man dead after neighbor fired gun through apartment wall, police say

A 20-year-old man is dead after police say his neighbor fired a gun through his apartment wall.

It happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment in the 400 block of Murray St. in Frankfort.

According to the arrest citation, the suspect, 20-year-old Trevor Fridenmaker, fired the gun through the wall hitting and killing the victim.

Police say the victim was innocent and was just minding his business when the shot was fired. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say Fridenmaker tried to hide the gun in his bedroom and they say officers found a couple of bags of suspected marijuana in his apartment.

Fridenmaker is facing charges of manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and other drug-related charges.