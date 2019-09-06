Frankfort mayor discusses possible changes for city parks after a week of violence

In the wake of a violent week in Frankfort, during which two people were killed in less than 48 hours, Mayor Bill May is discussing possible changes for renting space in city parks.

“We are so sad that we've lost two young people in our community,” says Mayor May.

The shootings happened earlier in the week. On Monday, a shooting in broad daylight inside of East Frankfort Park during a large party claimed the life of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. and injured two others. Then, on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Coty Brumback was killed in a shooting inside of a parking garage in the St. Clair Street area.

“I’ve been mayor five terms, council for four. Never remotely had anything like this come up,” says Mayor May.

In light of these shootings, the mayor says there are some things they are looking at relating to public safety.

The first few have to do with the Labor Day shooting. The picnic shelter in the city park was reserved all day for a private event. The city will now look at the procedures for renting those spaces as well as policies once they are rented.

“Notify emergency management, fire, and police and EMS anytime we are going to have a large gathering in the park, so that we can maybe increase patrols there, or even put officers there for the event,” says Mayor May.

The second measure is potentially increasing staffing for the police department. Mayor May says their resources were tapped out investigating two murders happening in just a little more than 24 hours. He says it could also help prevent violent crimes.