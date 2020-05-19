Frankfort regional driver license office reopens

if you lost your driver’s license, or simply need a new one, there is now a place to do that in person, again

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Frankfort is once again allowing in-person appointments to get an ID or a license.

During the pandemic, there has not been a place for Kentuckians to replace a lost license or ID. But that has now changed, people can now go to the KYTC building on Mero Street in Frankfort.

Jonathan Jones came to Frankfort to get a new driver’s license because his wallet was stolen. With all the circuit court clerk offices still closed, this is the only place you can get a replacement ID.

Kentuckians can also get a license for employment or emergency and new residents can replace an out of state ID or photo credential. It’s also for a new applicant who recently completed the KSP driver test.

People will notice some changes, such as social distancing, workers wearing masks, and more cleaning in between appointments.

“We are sanitizing any high touch surfaces, touchpads, really doing as much as we can to ensure the safety of anyone who comes into any of our offices,” Naitore Djigbenou said.

It’s not required, but you can easily make an appointment by going to the REAL ID Kentucky web site where new appointments are made every 20 minutes.

If your license has expired, the 90-day extension put in place by Gov. Beshear on March 18 is still in effect.