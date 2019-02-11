Frankfort teacher receives surprise $25,000 award

A Frankfort teacher was shocked to learn she was the recipient of a $25,000 award at school Monday.

Peaks Mill Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Angie Beavin received the Milken Educator Award while at a morning assembly.

Beavin was one of 33 to receive the award in 2019 and the only one in Kentucky. The award process doesn't involve nominations or applications. Instead, candidates undergo a confidential selection process with no knowledge it is happening.

“She goes above and beyond to make sure kids pass their tests so that they can continue their education," fifth-grader Cole Herndon said. "She also helps the community in general by telling kids they can grow up to be anything they want to be."

Beavin is credited with taking the lead on several initiatives at Peaks Mill Elementary, and her students have shown strong improvements in reading and math.