Frankfort woman accused of trying to kick police officer

A Frankfort woman is accused of trying to kick a police officer.

Frankfort police say they responded to a call about a fight early Sunday morning and arrested Yesenia Pantoja.

They say Pantoja attacked another woman.

When she was put in a police cruiser, police say she repeatedly hit her head against the window, so she was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

They say she caused a disturbance there too, assaulted an officer, and broke an IV pole worth more than a thousand dollars.

She's charged with public intoxication and assault on a police officer.