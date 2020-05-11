Frankfort woman accused of trying to kick police officer

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is accused of trying to kick a police officer.
Frankfort police say they responded to a call about a fight early Sunday morning and arrested Yesenia Pantoja.
They say Pantoja attacked another woman.
When she was put in a police cruiser, police say she repeatedly hit her head against the window, so she was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.
They say she caused a disturbance there too, assaulted an officer, and broke an IV pole worth more than a thousand dollars.
She's charged with public intoxication and assault on a police officer.