Franklin County Health Dept. announces first COVID-19 death

A Franklin County resident has died after recently testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19.

A release from the health department states the victim was in his 70's and had been in contact with an earlier confirmed case of the virus.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. We want to continue to urge Franklin County to work to protect each other during the pandemic, especially the most vulnerable populations," said Judy Mattingly, Franklin County Health Department Director.