Franklin County Schools tasks committee with recommending best way to celebrate class of 2020

As Kentucky schools adjust to the reality of holding non-traditional instruction days for the rest of the school year, one school district is hoping to get creative in how they can still hold graduation for its seniors.

The committee is a group of students, parents, teachers, and administrators that will meet virtually Wednesday to begin discussions.

It's a tough pill to swallow for administrators.

"It's sad," Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said. "These kids have been with us, many of them, for their entire educational career."

For parents...

"It's a rite of passage that they should be walking across the stage and doing project graduation and prom and doing all these end-of-the-year things," Parent and teacher Gala Catron said.

And, maybe most of all, for seniors...

"We have a lot of traditions that we have at the end of the school year that I'm not going to get to do, along with my classmates," Senior at Franklin County High School Paige Catron said.

As many are still coming to terms with the reality that in-person attendance for the 2019-2020 school year is over, Franklin County Schools is focusing on how to celebrate the senior class. Whether that be with a virtual graduation, a drive-in graduation, waiting until in-person events can take place, or some combination of ideas.

"It's not an optimal situation," Kopp said. "But, we're going to do everything in our power to let the parents and students and family members know just how much we care about our kids, and we're going to come up with something that honors that and honors them."

That's the task for the Graduation Options 2020 Committee, a group of people like Gala and Paige who will meet virtually for the first time Wednesday to discuss different ideas, create a survey for all senior parents, and ultimately make a recommendation to the board of education, hopefully finding the most ideal solution for a less than ideal situation.

Commencement fro Franklin County Schools was scheduled for May 23, but Superintendent Kopp said that may change depending on the recommendation the committee comes up with.

Anyone with suggestions for graduation can email mark.kopp@franklin.kyschools.us.