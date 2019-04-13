Franklin County Sheriff looking for suspect who stole gun from car

The Franklin County Sheriff is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect who he says stole several items from a car early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff, the theft happened in the Brentwoods neighborhood.

The Sheriff says among the items stolen was a Glock 9mm handgun.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance video below is asked to call the Sheriff at (502) 875-8740. Information can also be left on the Text-A-Tip line at (502) 320-3306.

