Franklin County community sees uptick in THC vaping, 600 cartridges seized

One of the many roles of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is to keep up with illegal trends affecting the community. Lately, a trend in THC vaping is catching the attention of everyone, including the department.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is known to be the chemical that creates psychological effects normally felt when smoking marijuana.

The department says since the start of 2019, they have seen a large rise in people vaping the illegal chemical at unhealthy levels. They say a regular blunt usually carries a THC level at 16 percent. When the chemical is vaped, it carries levels ranging from 90-95 percent.

“The levels in THC are not what you would think,” said Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire. “You can end up with a medical condition that may cost you your life or a lot of heartache in the hospital.”

Quire says his department has set a new focus on slowing down the issue.

So far, they have seized more than 600 marijuana cartridges from community members and dealers in the community. They say many of the confiscated items come from schools. At one time Quire says 23 cartridges were removed from a Franklin County middle school.

The department says many of the dealers are ordering in bulk of the cartridges from states like Colorado then selling them for $50 to whoever wants to buy them. Some orders can carry a street value of $30,000.

