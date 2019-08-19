Franklin County construction zone becomes hot spot for weekend crashes

The 53 mile marker on Eastbound lanes of I-64 in Franklin County saw long delays over the weekend along with several crashes, one of which was deadly, but the sheriff’s department hopes some adjustments will curb the dangerous section.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported six crashes in the span of 48 hours in and around the same spot where bridge construction work is underway. The 60 m.p.h. section zips into one lane where there seems to be the problems.

A Saturday crash proved fatal killing both Daniel and Jamie Raymond of Shelby County. Kentucky State Police say the crash happened due to congested traffic near a bridge construction work zone.

The Sheriff’s Department says they also handled other injuries in separate accidents.

"It’s been a bad weekend for Franklin County, especially on the interstate,” Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Monday.

Quire says the construction is only happening on weekends and during those hours the sheriff’s department along with Kentucky State Police are trying to get drivers to slow down with lights and citations but the speed limit is too fast.

"Our plan going into this weekend when the work starts is to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour so that people aren’t going into the construction zone going 70,” said Quire. “We are going to be strict. If you are going over by five or six miles per hour we are going to issue citations.”

Quire says members of law enforcement also witnessed several drivers distracted by other things and not paying attention to their surroundings when the speeds changed. He says they hope the new speed limit along with officers sitting farther up on the interstate will increase awareness in the area.

