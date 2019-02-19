Franklin County coroner identifies 2 killed in Interstate 64 crash

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the names of the two killed in a Monday crash on Interstate 64.

The coroner identified the victims as Allen Robey, 64, of Bedford, Indiana and Wilma Chambers, 53, of Berea. Robey was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 a.m. while Chambers was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 11:26 a.m.

Both died from injuries related to the collision. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup and a car. The crash happened on a bridge where there was no room on the shoulder. A preliminary investigation shows that a pickup stopped on the bridge, and a car stopped next to it. A tractor-trailer driver was unable to stop before colliding into the passenger vehicles. The drivers of the passenger vehicles died while the tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are also searching for two dogs which were in the pickup. Authorities believe they survived and ran away.