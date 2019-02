Franklin County Deputies are warning people about gummies soaked in drugs.

The sheriff's office posted a picture on Facebook Sunday. It shows a plethora of drugs, including the gummy worms, cocaine, meth and marijuana.

Deputies say the gummy worms were soaked in liquid Xanax.

They say they've found THC-laced gummies before, but the Xanax gummies are considered more dangerous.

The collection of drugs were found during a search at a home on Coolbrook Drive.