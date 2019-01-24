Franklin County deputy jailer accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with inmate

A Franklin County deputy jailer is now the one behind bars after police say he had a sexual relationship with a female inmate.

Frankfort Police say Brandon Scott Price, 26, of Frankfort was arrested and charged with third-degree sodomy after jail investigators reported what they found to detectives.

Price is accused of subjecting the inmate to deviate sexual intercourse.

Price was booked in the Shelby County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

Jailer Rick Rogers said he appreciated the police department's response, but he couldn't comment on the investigation.