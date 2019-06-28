Franklin County drivers first to get new Kentucky licenses

Franklin County drivers are the first in the state to get the new Kentucky driver licenses which are compliant with new federal standards.

Photo: KYTC

The new licenses are in compliance with the REAL ID Act, which establishes minimum standards for states to adhere to in order to allow identification holders access to airports and military bases.

There were long lines for the first day, as many have anticipated getting the new driver licenses. People applying for the new licenses will need documentation identifying their identity, social security number and residency. Existing licenses are still valid until their expiration dates. If a cardholder is unable to renew until after the October 2020 deadline, he or she can request a new Voluntary Travel ID to board flights or enter military bases.

You can get a standard ID which allows you to drive in Kentucky but won't meet federal requirements after October 2020, meaning you would need a passport to fly or to get into certain military facilities.

Woodford and Hart counties are expected to be the next to offer the new identification cards. State leaders say the Woodford County launch will take place July 3.

The new IDs will have doubled lifespans, and the cards will be delivered by mail.