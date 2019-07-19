Franklin County Fair makes changes due to heat

The Franklin County Fair Board made the decision to cancel Friday night's horse show because of high temperatures and humidity.

"It'd be in the best interest of the livestock, the horses and the patrons as well to cancel the horse show," said fair board member Kenneth Hockensmith.

All other events are expected to continue as scheduled. The board is trying to reschedule the horse show, but it won't be this weekend.

The board spoke with horse owners before announcing its decision. Hockensmith said people supported the decision for the welfare of the animals.

Fair goers saw rabbits and swine earlier in the week. They were shown under shelter with fans blowing. Hockensmith said they wouldn't put them in the direct sunlight in the same temperatures, either.

"We've seen hogs, and we've seen chickens and we've seen horses get in and really get in some ill health," he said.