Franklin County not allowing customers inside restaurants at all

There’s a bottom line when it comes to Governor Beshear's request of restaurants for no one to eat inside.

(WKYT)

But the Franklin County Health Department is taking it one step further.

They’re asking every restaurant to not allow customers inside at all.

That includes takeout or pick up orders. Those must be taken outside to customers.

It’s a measure the Franklin County Health Department hopes will help keep people from crowding around inside a restaurant waiting for their food.

It’s another obstacle for restaurant owners and workers, but even they say it’s something they can’t argue with.

“No I think it makes sense I think the way to get over this is for everybody to stay home and that doesn’t do anything for me and my business or for anyone else’s business but let’s stop, stop, stop. That’s it,” said Richard Paul, owner of Rick's White Light Diner.

Rick's White Light Diner is one of many local restaurants doing free delivery without Uber Eats or Door Dash.

All you need to do is call ahead they’ll have an employee bring your food out to you.