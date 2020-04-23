Franklin County officials warn people to keep their doors shut after getting complaints of door-to-door sales

Whether it was a political promotion, encouragement to switch cable and internet services, or the sale of Girl Scout cookies, most of us have experienced door-to-door marketing.

But, now with the threat of COVID-19, you don't know what else the seller might be carrying.

"Anybody that's ringing your doorbell is going to be closer than six feet," Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell said.

That's why Governor Andy Beshear released an executive order earlier this month saying "in-person solicitation for any purpose occurring at a residence or physical business location must cease."

And it was those words the Franklin County Office of Emergency Management posted to Facebook after getting multiple complaints.

"I had several calls of people in different subdivisions out in the county going door to door," Russell said.

In that case, a deputy was dispatched and gave the individuals a warning.

"And then, if we end up seeing the same individuals return, obviously we'll take different actions," Russell said.

But, for anyone who hears a knock on the door or the ring of a doorbell, their actions should always be the same.

"If you don't recognize the person, don't open the door, don't answer the door," Russell said. "That keeps a barrier between you and anybody that's out there."

You can also call the non-emergent number for dispatch, so they can send out a deputy if the problem continues.