Franklin County search warrant yields nearly $20K in stolen items

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says several thousand dollars’ worth of items that were reported stolen were found in a home on Jackson Drive.

Deputies executed a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the home, where they recovered two 2019 model dirt bikes, reported stolen last December from JVM Powersports in Mercer County. Two chainsaws from the same business were also found in the home.

Investigators say the retail value of the items recovered from the home was nearly $20,000 dollars.

No word at this time on any arrests in the case.

