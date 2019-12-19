Franklin County students receive free tuition at Georgetown College for the next 10 years

For the next decade, Georgetown College is offering students living or going to school in Franklin County free tuition.

It's part of the college's ‘Legacy and Legends’ scholarships.

For the next ten years, if students get accepted into the college, they can attend Georgetown College for free. That's a $160,000 four-year scholarship.

Students must live on campus for all four years and remain in good standing.

Students who receive the scholarship still have to pay for room and board, but they'll be able to apply for financial aid to help with the cost. Room and board is estimated to cost $6-10,000 per year.

The college is doing this to increase its in-state population, and give their neighbors a chance to experience a Georgetown College education.

President Will Jones said Franklin County students might not have even considered the small private school, but with this gift, they may put Georgetown at the top of their list.

Scott, Owen, and Casey County students are also recipients of the scholarship.