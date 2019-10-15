Franklin County superintendent, principal arraigned in court for misdemeanor charges

Two Franklin County school officials appeared in court. Both facing charges after police say they tried to cover up a sex abuse case.

Todd Smith (left), Whitney Allison (center), Mark Kopp (right) (Photos: Franklin County Schools/WKYT)

Superintendent Mark Kopp and Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison were both arraigned Tuesday.

Superintendent Kopp has pleaded not guilty.

"It's obviously an extremely stressful situation that he's currently in. It's been very difficult for him and his family," said Kopp's attorney Elliott Miller.

Principal Allison has also pleaded not guilty.

"She's like anybody else. She's never been charged with a crime before in her life. She's very nervous," said Allison's attorney Fred Peters.

The two are facing charged related to a sex abuse case involving former Bondurant Middle School Teacher Todd Smith.

Prosecutors believe Kopp tried to bribe a sheriff's deputy after Allison was accused of not properly reporting the sex abuse.

"In order to have a bribery charge, you have to offer some financial benefit like money. If you look at the investigative notes prepared by Mr. Chappell it lacks any allegations whatsoever," said Attorney Miller.

In Montey Chappell's report, the deputy involved in this case didn't mention money. But he did say the superintendent told him "I am doing you a solid, now I need you to do me a solid."

Chappell said Kopp was referring to the job applicant he decided not to hire after hearing the deputy's concerns about the applicant.

"She's a very good principal and I know people in Franklin County really like her," said Attorney Peters.

Attorney Peters also says she followed up proper protocol after receiving evidence that Smith has sexually abused two students.

Attorney Miller says Kopp has done nothing improper and he believes ultimately, the charges against Kopp will be dismissed.

Kopp and Allison are due in court next month and there is a warrant out for Smith's arrest.