Franklin County teacher identified in deadly Whitley County crash

Authorities have identified the Franklin County teacher killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Whitley County.

Adam Hyatt (middle) died in a Sunday crash on Interstate 75 in Whitley County. (Submitted Photo)

Troopers responded to the scene of Interstate 75 two miles north of the Tennessee state line around 1:13 p.m. where there was a three-vehicle crash.

Investigators believe a driver of a pickup was traveling northbound when he rear-ended 38-year-old Adam Hyatt's vehicle. Hyatt was stopped in heavy traffic. The impact caused Hyatt's vehicle to strike another pickup.

Hyatt was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup that collided into Hyatt's vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital. The other driver was uninjured.

Troopers don't suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash.

Hyatt was a teacher at Franklin County High School for more than 10 years. He taught social studies and history, and he was also the school's bass fishing coach. Those who knew Hyatt said he was also a regular at sporting events and choir performances.

School leaders plan on making a memorial for him.

Hyatt leaves behind a wife and two children.