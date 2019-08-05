Franklin County teacher's blood drive continues in his memory

Organizers are continuing the work of a Franklin County teacher who died in a July crash.

Adam Hyatt organized a blood drive before he was killed in the Interstate 75 crash in southern Kentucky. Less than a month later, people are donating in his honor.

Hyatt taught at Franklin County High School, and he was the school's bass fishing coach. The Kentucky Blood Center is making a donation based on how many pints are collected during the blood drive. The proceeds will go toward a scholarship in Adam's name.

People who knew Hyatt said the blood drive and scholarship donation are the perfect ways to remember him.

"He just gave so selflessly," Krista Hudson with the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation said. "He just played so many roles."

The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation helps children of people who are incarcerated, and it is a cause Hyatt championed. The blood drive continues until 5 p.m. at Elkhorn Middle School in Frankfort.