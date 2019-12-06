Frank's Donuts opens in Lexington

After a small delay, Lexington's newest donut shop is officially open for business.

On Friday, Frank's Donuts cut the ribbon at their new location on East Third Street.

The business was set to open earlier Friday morning, but couldn't because of a delay with the health department.

The restaurant says that an inspector was able to make out this morning and gave them permission to open.

"Everyone says that they've been asking about it for a year, they've been waiting for us to open for a year. It's exciting a lot of people have been coming in here getting their doughnuts," said cashier Lacey Fryer.

This is Frank's Donuts' first location in Lexington location. They are also located in Georgetown, Winchester and Paris.