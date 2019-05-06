Fraternal Order of Police hold memorial service for fallen officers

One by one, Kentuckians gathered today to remember fallen law enforcement officers.

It’s something those in central Kentucky have been doing for 42 years in a row. Officers and family members pausing simply to say thank you.

60 names were read today in Frankfort. 60 officers given a salute for the sacrifices they made serving their communities.

Officers like Scotty Hamilton of the Pikeville Police Department. He was shot and killed during an investigation

Louisville Police Detective Deidre Menedoht was killed on when a truck crashed into her cruiser while she was conducting a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.

Walter “Benny” McCord was a bailiff with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He died from complications of ALS in February 2018. His wife said that it was an honor to be at today’s ceremony in Frankfort.

"They deserve to be honored and the spouses and all these people deserve to know that everybody cares,” said Wanda McCord. "Because they did their job well and they are gone now. I respect the fact that everybody is honoring these people."