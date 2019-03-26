Lexington police may soon lift its tattoo ban for officers

The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4 has announced the Lexington Police Department may be taking steps toward relaxing its ban on tattoos.

The FOP lodge has announced the police department posted an initial policy draft for consideration for negotiation. The organization is wanting the police department to revise its policy ensure more qualified people can apply for positions.

FOP Lodge 4 president Jason Rothermund said this is a worthwhile change because the public perception of tattoos has changed over the years, and he commends police chief Lawrence Weathers for introducing the proposed changes.

"Over the past several years, the FOP has solicited the input from community stakeholders, including the NAACP, to increase diversity of our employees," Rothermund said in a news release. "Time and again, the tattoo policy and the automatic disqualification of a minority applicant has been one serious impediment.”

The FOP believes a revised policy could be implemented as soon as the summer.

Tattoos may not be visible when the officer is on duty, in uniform or while operating a department owned vehicle unless approved by the chief or his designee. Prohibited tattoos would include any intolerant, derogatory or offensive language or imagery. Tattoos may not be shown on the hands, neck or above the neck. One exception is if a ring tattoo is around the base of one finger, as long as the chief approves it.

Below is a draft effective Mar. 18, 2019 which shows the proposed revisions in the tattoo policy.