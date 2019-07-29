Fraternity cyclists ride through Lexington to support people with disabilities

More than 20 Pi Kappa Phi brothers are more than halfway through their 4,370-mile journey from Washington state to Washington D.C. Their bike ride is a part of Journey of Hope. The brothers are riding as the TransAmerica team, organized by The Ability Experience.

Fraternity brothers ride across the country to raise awareness for those with disabilities.

Riding for thousands of miles can be tough, but they find the motivation in the cause.

"The people that we meet along the way are our motivation to keep going," said cyclist Ian Sundberg. "As tiring as it is on the bike, the challenges we face don't compare to the challenges faced by those with disabilities."

Along the journey, the cyclists stop in different cities. During these stops, they have "friendship visits" in which they get to engage with people of the disabled community. The visits help connect the riding itself to their mission.

"We might be helping people that we don't know but you know, every friendship visit has a meaning to it and a lot of the things that we learn are very valuable and that's what we take on for the rest of our lives, even after this trip," said Hyun Choi.

The group hopes to leave a lasting impact along the way.

"The Journey of Hope is to not just break down fraternity stereotypes, but also the stereotypes surrounding people with disabilities. A disability is not an inability. We believe that the only disability is a bad attitude," said Sundberg.

That is the positive attitude that is going to carry the brothers the rest of the way to Washington, D.C.