Free access offered to Kentucky Virtual Library in upcoming school year

On Thursday, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) announced a partnership that will provide all state residents with free access to the Kentucky Virtual Library during the upcoming school year.

The virtual library – administered by CPE – is a consortium of nearly 300 libraries and institutions across the state, including colleges and universities, public libraries, K-12 schools, and hospitals, among others.

In years past, the program has relied on financial support from KDLA, as well as cost-sharing member fees from participating libraries. However, KDLA has agreed to pay membership fees for all of Kentucky’s local public libraries over the coming year.

The virtual library offers over 60 research databases and resources for users of all levels. This year, KDLA support allowed it to offer Ancestry Library Edition throughout Kentucky, and KDLA will continue to support access to Ancestry in the year ahead.

